ADVERTISEMENT

Formula One not replacing cancelled Chinese GP; 23 races in 2023

January 18, 2023 04:05 am | Updated January 17, 2023 10:19 pm IST - London

Countries such as Turkey and Portugal have stepped in as replacement F1 hosts when the last three seasons were affected by the pandemic

AP

Formula One confirmed Tuesday that it will not replace the cancelled Chinese Grand Prix, leaving the 2023 season at what is still a record 23 races.

The race in Shanghai was cancelled for the fourth straight year in December, when China had some of the toughest pandemic-related restrictions of any country. Those rules have since been relaxed and cases of COVID-19 in China have surged.

“Formula 1 can confirm the 2023 season will consist of 23 races. All existing race dates on the calendar remain unchanged,” F1 said in a brief statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Countries such as Turkey and Portugal have stepped in as replacement F1 hosts when the last three seasons were affected by the pandemic.

A replacement race on the Chinese GP's April 16 date — between Australia and Azerbaijan on the schedule — could have made it difficult for teams to change their travel and transportation plans at relatively short notice.

There will now be a four-week break between the Australian GP on April 2 and the Azerbaijan GP on April 30.

The decision to leave the Chinese slot empty means the season will have 23 races, one more than last year. Compared to 2022, races in Qatar and Las Vegas were added to the calendar and the French Grand Prix was cut.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US