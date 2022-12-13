  1. EPaper
Formula One: Ferrari appoint Vasseur as team boss

Frederic Vasseur's departure from Swiss-based Sauber, which runs the Alfa Romeo team, had been announced earlier

December 13, 2022 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

Reuters
Frederic Vasseur. File.

Frederic Vasseur. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ferrari appointed Frenchman Frederic Vasseur as Formula One team principal and general manager on Tuesday, replacing Mattia Binotto whose resignation was announced last month.

Vasseur's departure from Swiss-based Sauber, which runs the Alfa Romeo team, had been announced earlier. Ferrari said he would join them on January 9.

"We are delighted to welcome Fred Vasseur to Ferrari as our team principal," said the Italian sportscar maker's chief executive Benedetto Vigna in a statement.

“Throughout his career he has successfully combined his technical strengths as a trained engineer with a consistent ability to bring out the best in his drivers and teams.”

"This approach and his leadership are what we need to push Ferrari forward with renewed energy."

Vasseur (54) will be Ferrari's fifth principal in less than a decade.

His arrival also means three of the 10 teams will have new bosses next season, with Jost Capito's exit from Williams announced on Monday.

Ferrari enjoyed a golden era with seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher during a period of stability under the leadership of Frenchman Jean Todt from 1993-2007 but have not won a title since 2008.

They finished distant runners-up to Red Bull this season.

Vasseur and his compatriot Nicolas Todt, son of Jean and manager of Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc, are close and founded the junior series ART racing team together.

Stellantis-owned Alfa Romeo are due to end their sponsorship of Sauber at the end of 2023, with the team then becoming the Audi factory outfit from 2026.

Vasseur said he was "truly delighted and honoured" to take over at Maranello.

"As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me," he said in the team statement.

"I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our tifosi (fans) around the world."

Ferrari's other driver is Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

