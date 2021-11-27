Motorsport

Formula One and MotoGP renew deal with Spain until 2026

Formula One has renewed its contract with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix until 2026, it announced on November 26.

F1 said in a statement that as part of the new agreement, improvements to the track and facilities will be made ahead of next season's race on May 22, 2022.

The improvements would include upgrades and improvements relating to the circuit's sustainability plans, the statement added.

"I want to thank the promoter and authorities for their enthusiasm and commitment to keeping Formula 1 in Barcelona...," F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said.

MotoGP, the premier class of motorcycle racing, also renewed its agreement with the circuit until 2026.

It said that the new contract guarantees the Catalan GP race a place on the 2022 calendar and "confirms a minimum of two more events to be held between 2023 and 2026".


