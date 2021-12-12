Formula 2 Sprint Race | A sensational win for Jehan

Holds off Drugovich for his fifth podium of the season

India’s Jehan Daruvala, part of the Red Bull Racing Junior Team, pulled off a sensational victory in the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Starting from pole, the Mumbai-based driver got off to an excellent start and held his lead in the short run down to turn one. Behind him, Dan Tictum slipped to fourth while Felipe Drugovich, who started third, moved into second.

Drugovich started piling the pressure on Jehan. Twice in the first lap, the Brazilian managed to pull alongside, but the Indian held him off with some clever positioning. Jehan comfortably won the race with a two-second margin over Drugovich to earn his fifth podium of the season. The top 10 from this race will be reversed for the start of Race 2, which means that Jehan will have to start 10th.

“After struggling in the early part of the weekend, it is fantastic to win here. I was under a lot of pressure in the first few laps as well as later on. But I remained confident and really enjoyed the racing,” said Jehan.

Tough

“Starting 10th in the next race is going to be tough, but I will do my best,” he added after his third win in Formula 2 in two years.