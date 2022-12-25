ADVERTISEMENT

Former F1 driver Streiff dies aged 67

December 25, 2022 04:33 am | Updated December 24, 2022 09:18 pm IST

Philippe Streiff raced for Renault, Ligier, Tyrrell, and AGS during his F1 career, which began in 1984

Reuters

This photograph taken on March 15, 1984, shows former French Formula One driver Philippe Streiff as he poses for a photograph with his Formula One “Ligier” car in Paris. Former French Formula 1 driver Philippe Streiff has died at the age of 67, F1Media, the organisation’s official communication body, said on December 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former Formula One driver Philippe Streiff has died at the age of 67, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement on Saturday.

Frenchman Streiff started 53 F1 Grand Prix and raced for Renault, Ligier, Tyrrell, and AGS during his F1 career, which began in 1984. He earned his only podium finish in 1985 with Ligier.

A pre-season testing crash in Brazil in 1989 left him paralysed and curtailed his racing career.

"He showed incredible guts and determination throughout his life. The way he overcame his accident and rebuilt his life was inspirational," Domenicali said.

