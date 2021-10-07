Focus on two pro-stock open categories

Chennai

07 October 2021 04:03 IST

INMRC third round begins here on Friday

The MRF-MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) 2021 resumes after a month’s break with the third round beginning at the MMRT here on Friday.

Much of the attention in this weekend’s 19-race card would be on the two premier pro-stock open categories, the 301-400cc and 165cc, dominated by the pair of Chennai stars Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Racing) and Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing), respectively, both having won three of the four races over two rounds so far.

Further down the field, two other riders from Chennai, collegian Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) and Ryhana Bee (RACR Castrol Power Racing) head the championship standings in the novice and girls categories (Stock 165cc), respectively.

A clutch of teenagers have been making waves in the One-Make championship organised by MMSC.

Kolhapur’s Jinendra Kiran Sangave, only 12 years old, and local rider Rakshita Srihari Dave, 13, remain unbeaten in the TVS Rookie and girls categories (both Apache RTR 200), respectively, while experienced Amarnath Menon, with two wins, heads the TVS Open class (Apache RR 310).

Likewise, in the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup, Chennai schoolboy Kavin Quintal, with four wins from as many starts, and Bokaro Steel City’s Prakash Kamat (two wins) lead the points table in the Honda NSF 250R and Honda CBR 150 categories, respectively.