FMSCI Awards gala in Chennai on June 15
Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India did not hold their annual awards for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic
After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (Fmsci), the National governing body for the sport, will be hosting their annual awards gala at the Crowne Plaza hotel, in Chennai on Wednesday, June 15.
The awards function will bring together all the 2021 National champions in various formats of motorsport besides a host of aficionados and special invitees. P. Kandaswamy, Director General of Police, and Director, Directorate Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, will be the chief guest at the function. At the Awards function, the FMSCI will also honour the teams, besides promoters and sponsors involved in the sport.
