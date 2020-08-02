Motorsport

Final-lap puncture fails to stop Hamilton

Verstappen finishes second and Leclerc third

A lucky Lewis Hamilton limped to a record seventh home British Grand Prix victory after his Mercedes suffered a dramatic last-lap puncture on Sunday.

In an astonishing end to a race he had dominated from pole position, the Briton hung on to stretch his lead to 30 points despite the tyre nearly falling off the wheel rim. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second, but would have won had he not pitted for fresh tyres.

The results: 1. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1h:28m:01.283s, 2. Verstappen (Red Bull) +5.856, 3. Leclerc (Ferrari) 18.474, 4. Ricciardo (Renault) 19.650, 5. Norris (McLaren) 22.277, 6. Ocon (Renault) 26.937, 7. Gasly (Alpha Tauri) 31.188, 8. Albon (Red Bull) 32.670, 9. Stroll (Racing Point) 37.311, 10. Vettel (Ferrari) 41.857, 11. Bottas (Mercedes) 42.167, 12. Russell (Williams) 52.004, 13. Sainz (Mclaren) 53.370, 14. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 54.205, 15. Latifi (Williams) 54.549, 16. Grosjean (Haas) 55.050, and 17. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) +1 lap; Kvyat (Alpha Tauri), DNF; Magnussen (Haas), DNF, and Hulkenberg (Racing Point), DNS.

Standings: Drivers: 1. Hamilton 88, 2. Bottas 58, 3. Verstappen 52, 4. Norris 36, 5. Leclerc 33.

Constructors: 1. Mercedes 146, 2 Red Bull 78, 3. McLaren 51, 4. Ferrari 43, 5. Racing Point 42.

