Fifty-two entries for 47th MMSC South India Rally

March 14, 2024 04:02 am | Updated 04:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau

Aroor Arjun Rao. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 47th MMSC South India Rally to be held from March 15 to 17 at the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) in Chennai has attracted 52 entries.

The three-day event, organised by MMSC, and promoted by Blueband Sports, doubles up as the first round of the AVT Gold Cup FIA APRC South India Rally - Asia Cup which has received 10 entries, all from India, and the Blueband fmsci Indian National Rally Championship (52 entries, including the 10 APRC contenders) to be contested over 137 Kms of 13 Special Stages and covering an overall distance of about 446 km.

The Madras International Circuit (MIC) is the hub of most activity, including the Super Special and Track Stages. It will also house the Service Park, the Rally Headquarters, and the Media Centre.

The Asia Cup entry list is headlined by Mangalorean Aroor Arjun Rao (co-driver Satish Rajagopal), the 2023 overall National champion, driving a Maruti Suzuki Baleno and representing Mandovi Racing.

