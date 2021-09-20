FIA European Rally | MRF Tyres team takes second place

Sao Miguel (Portugal)

20 September 2021 22:40 IST

Dani Sordo and Candido Carrera of Team MRF Tyres took the second place in the Azores Rallye, the fifth round of the FIA European Rally Championship, after a great battle for top positions.

“The second-place finish is a great result. We did very well to lead the rally, and take three stage wins throughout the weekend. We beat our expectations and I am happy with this second place,” said Sordo.

“Azores is an amazing rally with amazing stages. To win a legendary stage like Sete Cidades was great for me and MRF Tyres,” he added.

