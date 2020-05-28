F1’s cap on spending ratified

Paris

28 May 2020 22:26 IST

Spending by Formula One teams will be capped at $145 million in 2021 with a subsequent limit of $135 million by 2023, as governing body FIA’s World Motor Sports Council ratified the amendments to F1’s rules.

“A major step forward for @F1 and motor sport’s sustainability. Thanks to all@fia, @F1 and the teams ,” tweeted FIA president Jean Todt.

