F1 teams risk prison term

11 July 2020 21:45 IST

F1 drivers and teams have been warned they risk prison sentences and fines if they ignore strict lockdown measures at Hungarian Grand Prix.

An announcement by the Hungarian Government, with special focus on people from Britain and non-EU countries, was sent to the teams at the Red Bull Ring, according to Autosport.

The report said those who break the lockdown measures would face imprisonment or a 15,000 Euros fine.

The warning comes as FIA is investigating Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas for leaving the Formula One ‘bubble’ at Spielberg.