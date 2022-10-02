F1 Singapore Grand Prix delayed due to rain

F1 organisers said there was a 20% of further rain during the race, which will be 61 laps or last two hours, whichever is the shorter

AFP Singapore
October 02, 2022 17:44 IST

A heavy rain storm delayed the start of the Singapore Grand Prix for more than an hour on Sunday night.

The race around the spectacular floodlit 5.063km city centre track had been scheduled to start at 8:00pm (1200 GMT).

Organisers announced after the rain cleared that the formation lap would take place at 9:05 p.m. to give marshals time to clear large pools of standing water from the track.

Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari is on pole for the first race at the Marina Bay Circuit since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen can mathematically retain his world title, but he will start from eighth on the grid.

Organisers said there was a 20% of further rain during the race, which will be 61 laps or last two hours, whichever is the shorter.

