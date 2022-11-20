F1 | Max Verstappen wins season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

November 20, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Abu Dhabi

AFP

A file photo of Max Verstappen celebrating the Mexico Grand Prix victory. | Photo Credit: AFP

Max Verstappen won the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to register a record-extending 15th win of a memorable year for the double world champion and his Red Bull team.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc came in second to finish runner-up in the drivers’ standings at the expense of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel took 10th for a point on his 299th and final race.

