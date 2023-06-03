HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

F1 2023 | Max Verstappen on pole for Spanish Grand Prix

Sergio Perez, Verstappen's closest title rival but 39 points behind after six races, qualified only 11th while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start a shock 19th on the grid

June 03, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

Reuters
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, centre who clocked the fastest time, poses with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, right, 2nd fastest and McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, 3rd fastest after the Formula One qualifying session at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, June 3, 2023. The Spanish Grand Prix takes place Sunday.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, centre who clocked the fastest time, poses with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, right, 2nd fastest and McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, 3rd fastest after the Formula One qualifying session at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, June 3, 2023. The Spanish Grand Prix takes place Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen produced a mighty qualifying lap to take pole position for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz joining him on the front row.

McLaren's Lando Norris qualified third in a dramatic session with Alpine's Pierre Gasly fourth but under investigation for two counts of suspected impeding.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Verstappen's closest title rival but 39 points behind after six races, qualified only 11th while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start a shock 19th on the grid.

Related Topics

Formula One / sport / Spain

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.