F1 2023, British GP | Verstappen wins sixth straight race, first at Silverstone

July 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Silverstone (United Kingdom)

Red Bull has now won 11 races in a row, matching McLaren’s 1988 record

Reuters, AFP

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 09, 2023, in Northampton, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Max Verstappen reeled off his sixth straight win in Sunday’s British Grand Prix with Lando Norris for McLaren in second. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton completed the Silverstone podium.

Verstappen’s first-ever British Grand Prix win drew Red Bull level with McLaren’s record run of 11 consecutive race victories in 1988.

The double world champion has now won eight of the 10 races run this season to stretch his lead in the drivers standings.

Verstappen was beaten off the start by Norris, on second in the grid, but soon asserted his dominance to deny a home win for the British driver in front of 160,000 fans.

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives to the pitlane after winning the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

“We had a terrible start, Lando was super quick, I took a few laps to pass him then everything looked okay,” said the Dutchman.

“Very happy that we won again - 11 wins for the team is incredible.”

“Pretty amazing, insane,” smiled Norris, after a tense fight with Hamilton for second.

