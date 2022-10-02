F1 2022 | Sergio Perez wins Singapore GP pending stewards' investigation

The RedBull driver’s victory is provisional as a post-race investigation into a possible infringement while the safety car was deployed is pending

Reuters SINGAPORE
October 02, 2022 20:57 IST

RedBull’s Sergio Perez celebrates the Singapore GP chequered flag. | Photo Credit: AFP

Red Bull's Sergio Perez won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday as championship-leading teammate Max Verstappen was made to wait at least another week for his second Formula One title.

Perez, whose victory was provisional pending a post-race investigation into a possible infringement while the safety car was deployed, finished 7.595 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc whose team mate Carlos Sainz was third.

Verstappen needed to win to secure the title with five rounds to spare but finished seventh in a rain-delayed night race with only 14 finishers.

