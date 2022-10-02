Motorsport

F1 2022 | Sergio Perez wins Singapore GP pending stewards' investigation

RedBull’s Sergio Perez celebrates the Singapore GP chequered flag.

RedBull’s Sergio Perez celebrates the Singapore GP chequered flag. | Photo Credit: AFP

Red Bull's Sergio Perez won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday as championship-leading teammate Max Verstappen was made to wait at least another week for his second Formula One title.

Perez, whose victory was provisional pending a post-race investigation into a possible infringement while the safety car was deployed, finished 7.595 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc whose team mate Carlos Sainz was third.

Verstappen needed to win to secure the title with five rounds to spare but finished seventh in a rain-delayed night race with only 14 finishers.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
motorsport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2022 9:00:18 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/motorsport/f1-2022-sergio-perez-wins-singapore-gp-pending-stewards-investigation/article65963759.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY