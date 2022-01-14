Motorsport

Executive director Budkowski leaves Alpine F1 team

Marcin Budkowski, Executive Director of Alpine F1 Team looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 09, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Reuters 14 January 2022 09:49 IST
Updated: 14 January 2022 09:49 IST

Executive director Marcin Budkowski has left the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team, where he effectively ran day-to-day operations, with immediate effect.

Alpine said in a statement on January 13 that chief executive Laurent Rossi would temporarily step in to ensure preparations for next season continued smoothly.

Budkowski has been linked with rivals Aston Martin, whose principal Otmar Szafnauer left this month amid speculation about a move to Alpine.

"I would like to thank Marcin Budkowski for his commitment and contribution to the team’s results over the last four years," Rossi said.

"The team is fully focused on getting the car ready for the first race in Bahrain and deliver a step beyond in performance."

The season-opening race is scheduled for March 20.

