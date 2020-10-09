Eifel GP | Six more Mercedes staff test positive

The team had announced on Thursday that one person from its travelling race team had tested positive ahead of this weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix.

The Mercedes Formula One team on Friday confirmed that it has isolated six more staff, including a second person who returned a confirmed positive COVID-19 test.

As a result, the team re-tested everyone at the Nurburgring circuit, an exercise that resulted in another positive test and one that was inconclusive.

Both these team members were immediately put into isolation along with four others.

The team flew six reserve staff to Germany on Thursday, a decision that maintained the numbers at the track, but has thrown the champions’ race preparations into difficulty.

Mercedes said it was following strictly all the protocols laid down by the International Motoring Federation (FIA), adding that it was not releasing any further information.