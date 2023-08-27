HamberMenu
Dutch Grand Prix | Max Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row

August 27, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - ZANDVOORT

Reuters
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates with a trophy on the on the podium after winning the Dutch Grand Prix, on August 27, 2023.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates with a trophy on the on the podium after winning the Dutch Grand Prix, on August 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated a record-equalling ninth successive Formula One victory on August 27 after winning a chaotic and rain-halted Dutch Grand Prix for the third year in a row.

The home triumph from pole position at a soggy Zandvoort equalled now-retired Sebastian Vettel's 2013 streak of success and was Red Bull's 14th consecutive triumph and 13th of the season.

The race started dry before sudden rain caused chaos at the end of lap one, with another dry period followed by a torrential downpour that brought out red flags on the 65th of 72 laps with cars skidding off.

Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin after the eventual rolling re-start with Pierre Gasly third for Alpine as Sergio Perez, Verstappen's team mate and closest title rival, collected a five-second penalty and dropped to fourth.

