Dutch GP | Angry Mazepin turns on teammate Schumacher

05 September 2021 11:16 IST

Both drivers were summoned to stewards after qualifying for blocking Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel in the first phase, and were eventually cleared of wrongdoing

Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin accused Haas teammate Mick Schumacher of "cheeky" behaviour at the Dutch Grand Prix on September 4 and said the German had shown his true nature by breaking an agreement.

Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, suggested that the Russian was making a drama out of nothing and that he had been cleared to pass Mazepin before his final run.

The spat was another headache for team boss Guenther Steiner, with Haas yet to score a point this season.

Advertising

Advertising

Mick Schumacher is a protege of engine partner Ferrari while Mazepin's billionaire businessman father is the team's title sponsor.

Both drivers were summoned to stewards after qualifying for blocking Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel in the first phase, and were eventually cleared of wrongdoing.

Mazepin had already publicly blamed his team mate by then, however. "He overtook, backed me up, and put me into Seb. I'll have a word with the team to see why that happened," he told Sky Sports television. Speaking to reporters later, the Russian felt Mick Schumacher had overturned a team agreement and wrecked his qualifying lap "on purpose".

"I know my place in the team. I've got a team boss and I am more than happy to follow the rules because I think it's very important to be a team. One day the rules will play towards you, one day the rules will play against you," he said. "What I don't like with people is when they are cheeky, fighting for P19 [19th place]. I think it just shows their true nature and I don't tolerate that."

Mick Schumacher, speaking separately to reporters, recognised Mazepin was "quite vocal about things in the press." Guenther Steiner said it would not be the last time the drivers disagreed. "It's difficult, especially this year with fighting at the back. Your only fight is with your team mate, in our case at the moment. So obviously it is a little bit more heated, because the only thing you can win is the team mates' battle."