Motorsport

Drivers ready to vroom in Rally of Coimbatore

Gaurav Gill in action during round one of the Rally of Coimbatore recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Rayan Rozario Coimbatore July 29, 2022 19:17 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 19:21 IST

With lengthy and rough stages, strewn with stones, it’s going to be tough out there for the drivers. But for the experienced stars such as Gaurav Gill, Karna Kadur, Aditya Thakur and Dean Mascarenhas, to name a few, it may be an easy affair.

“Not this time around,” says Gill, the three-time APRC champion. “For the first time in INRC, we will get to drive some very long stages. Obviously, one has to be really smart in handling the car, the temperature and many more. I am looking forward to the rally.”

The others too are as eager to go out there and prove a point when the Rally of Coimbatore, the second round of the Blueband Sports FMSCI India National Rally Championship (INRC) for four wheelers, gets underway on Saturday.

The World Rally Championship (WRC) driver is not worried though as he is used to the long stages. It is the first time that the Coimbatore Auto Sports Club, the organiser, has come up with two different surfaces – smooth and rough. So, it’s all about planning the route and the rally.

