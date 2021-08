Chennai

07 August 2021 02:38 IST

The Madras Motor Sports Club will kick-start the 2021 season with a round of the MMSC-FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag racing championship at the refurbished MMRT circuit here on Saturday.

The field will be headlined by Bengaluru’s Hemanth Mudappa, the reigning multiple National champion representing Mantra Racing.

