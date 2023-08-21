ADVERTISEMENT

Double podium for Geoffrey Emmanuel in Malaysian Superbike Championship 2023

August 21, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Geoffrey Emmanuel.

India’s Geoffrey Emmanuel marked his debut in the Malaysian Superbike Championship 2023 with podium finishes in both races astride a Honda CBR 250 machine at the Sepang International Circuit, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, over the weekend.

The 18-year-old from Chennai took part in the 250cc category (A Class) of the championship. Geoffrey (Gusto Racing India) finished third overall, starting from third in both races despite limited seat and track time at the SIC. He narrowly missed the second spot by less than a tenth of a second in a tight finish in the first race.

