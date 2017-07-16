Motorsport

Double for Deepak

Day to remember: It was a memorable outing for Deepak Paul Chinnappa at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Bests Arjun Narendran in Indian Touring Car Class races

Deepak Paul Chinnappa of Race Concepts showed guts and gumption on his way to a double victory in the premier Indian Touring Car Class of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National racing championship at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Starting from third in the first race, the 30-year-old from Bengaluru showed great pace at the start and quickly sealed the front slot by the first corner and from there called the shots.

Holder Arjun Narendran was racing nicely and looked good to threaten Deepak at the start but a huge spin off while entering the straight in the second lap pushed him to the back of the pack. He eventually finished third.

In the second race, Arjun started off in a flying manner but went wide entering the straight in the second lap yet again to give Deepak the big advantage. The latter seized the chance.

Veteran D. Vidyaprakash of Prime Racing (Coimbatore) was third.

The results (provisional): Indian Touring Cars (15 laps): Race 1: 1.Deepak Paul Chinnappa (Race Concepts) 17:48.438s; 2. Ashish Ramaswamy (Red Rooster Performance) 17 54.561; 3. Arjun Narendran (Red Rooster Performance) 17:57.590. Race 2: 1. Deepak Paul Chinnappa 17:55.863; 2. Arjun Narendran 18:03.284; 3. D. Vidyaprakash (Prime Racing) 18:25.280.

Volkswagen Ameo Cup: Race 1: 1. Karminder Singh (Delhi) 19:34.489; 2. A Sandeep Kumar (Chennai) 19:35.336; 3. Aditya Pawar (Mumbai) 19:46.022. Race 2: 1. A. Sandeep Kumar 18:06.633; 2. Karminder Singh 18:07.100; 3. Dhruv Mohite 18:08.009.

