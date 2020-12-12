Double delight for Datta and Sayed

Drama marks day’s Formula LGB4 races

Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) and Amir Sayed (MSport) struck a double each on the penultimate day of the 23rd JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway here.

After Vishnu Prasad of MSport had coasted to victory in the Formula LGB4 Race 1 on Friday, Datta roared back to clinch the double on Saturday. It wasn’t easy, though, for Datta as Vishnu battled hard in both races.

Nervy moments

Saturday’s first race witnessed some nervy moments, there being quite a few spins.

The safety car came on time and again, but Datta kept his cool right through, winning under the yellow flag as the safety car was in.

In the second race, it was Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) who held the advantage at the start before his car let him down on the fourth lap. Vishnu cashed in on the chance and moved ahead. It was a fight between Vishnu and Datta from there.

But, even as Vishnu was building a sizeable lead and with just two laps to go looked set for a grand double, came the safety car .

Datta moved in quickly and managed to get past Vishnu at the second corner. Vishnu stepped on the pedal one last time, but Datta played it smart and clean to finish the day on a merry note.

Veteran star Sarosh Hataria of Ahura Racing drove clever as well to finish third.

The results (Provisional): JKNRC FLGB4: Race 1 (on Friday): 1. Vishnu Prasad (MSport, 21:58.046); 2. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don); 3. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don).

Race 2: 1. Ashwin Datta (20:52.423); 2. Raghul Rangasamy (MSport); 3. Vishnu Prasad.

Race 3: 1. Ashwin Datta (22:13.962); 2. Vishnu Prasad; 3. Sarosh Hataria (Ahura Racing).

JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Amir Sayed (MSport, 15:56.927); 2. Neym Rizvi (MSport); 3. Dhruvin Gajjar (DTS Racing).

Race 2: 1. Amir Sayed (16:23.787); 2. Dhruvin Gajjar; 3. Aman Chaudhary (DTS Racing).

Race 3: 1. Amir Sayed (11:58.316); 2. Aman Chaudhary; 3. Dhruvin Gajjar.

Race 4: 1. Amir Sayed (17:53.731); 2. Aman Chaudhary; 3. Dhruv Tyagi (Momentum Motorsports).