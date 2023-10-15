Double delight for Aditya and Chetan

October 15, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Bengaluru’s Aditya Swaminathan and Chetan Surineni notched a double each in the MRF Formula 2000 and F1600 categories, respectively, in the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National car racing championships here on Sunday.

Chandigarh’s Angad Matharoo provisionally clinched the championship in the MRF Saloon car (Toyota Etios) category with five wins from nine starts, besides two podium finishes this weekend.

Also scoring a double over the weekend were Pune’s Diana Pundole in the MRF Saloon Car category, who became the first female driver to score a double in a single round in MMSC National four-wheeler racing championship, Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai, Performance Racing) in Indian Junior Touring Cars and T.S. Diljith (Thrissur, DTS Racing) in Formula LGB 1300.

Provisional results (eight laps, unless mentioned): MRF Formula 2000: Race-1: 1. Aditya Swaminathan (Chennai) 16: 02.814s, 2. Rohaan Madesh (Bengaluru) (16:03.313), 3. Chetan Korada (Chennai) (16:08.561).

Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Aditya Swaminathan 16:13.886, 2. Arya Singh (Kolkata) 16:14.640, 3. Sandeep Kumar (Chennai) 16:15.805.

Race-3: 1. Sandeep Kumar 13:08.364, 2. Arya Singh 13:08.781, 3. Rohaan Madesh 13:09.123.

MRF F1600: Race-1: 1. Chetan Surineni (Bengaluru) 16:38.263, 2. Viswas Vijayaraj (Nellore) 16:39.456, 3. Aman Nagdev (Noida) (14:59.154 + 1 lap).

Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Veer Sheth (Mumbai) 17:23.085, 2. Viswas Vijayaraj, 3. Aman Nagdev 17:28.489.

Race-3: 1. Chetan Surineni 14:03.496, 2. Viswas Vijayaraj 14:04.198, 3. Veer Sheth 14:04.474.

Indian Touring Cars:Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Biren Pithawalla (Mumbai, Team N1) 19:11.946, 2. Gurunath Meiyappan (Chennai, Race Concepts) 19:12.401, 3. Ritesh Rai (Chennai, Arka Motorsports) 19:16.193.

Indian Junior Touring Cars: Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai, Performance Racing) 19:35.754, 2. Akkineni Anand Prasad (Chennai, Performance Racing) 19:36.864, 3. Srinivas Teja (Chennai, Performance Racing) 19:44.038.

Super Stock: Race-2 (10 laps): 1. T.S. Diljith (Thrissur, DTS Racing) 20:56.057, 2. Manan Patel (Mumbai, Redline Racing) 19:11.463+1 lap, 3. Yokeshwaran K (Coimbatore, Momentum Motorsports) 19:38.091 + 1 lap.

Formula LGB 1300: Race-1: 1. T.S. Dilijith 14:57.612, 2. Viswas Vijayaraj 15:03.336, 3. Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai, Ahura Racing) 15:05.403.

Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Diljith 18:50.965, 2. Tijil Rao (Bengaluru, Momentum Motorsports) 19:00.080, 3. Raghul Rangasamy (Mahabalipuram, MSPORT) 19:00.681.

MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios) Race-1: 1. Diana Pundole (Pune, Redline Racing) 16:31.113, 2. Angad Matharoo (Chandigarh, Redline Racing) 16:34.881, 3. Jai Prashanth Venkat (Coimbatore, Redline Racing) 16:35.729.

Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Diana Pundole 20:49.229, 2. Angad Matharoo 20:50.273, 3. Jai Prashanth Venkat 20:54.606.

Race-3: 1. Zahan Commissariat 16:49.499, 2. Jai Prashanth Venkat 16:51.898, 3. Kalim Iqbal (Colombo) 16:52.247.

