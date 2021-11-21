Diljith and Tijil share the honours

Best on view: Diljith, centre, Tijil, left, and Sandeep with their reward after the third race in Formula LGB4.

COIMBATORE

21 November 2021 22:36 IST

Double delight for Ruhaan in JK Tyre Novice Cup

Thrissur’s T.S. Diljith and Bengaluru’s Tijil Rao (both Dark Don Racing) signed off with a race win each in the Formula LGB4 class in Round 2 of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing championship at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday.

In the opening race, Diljith (Thrissur) took the lead and was closely followed by championship leader Vishnu Prasad (MSport) from Chennai. Breathing down Vishnu’s neck were three other Dark Don drivers — Tijil, Sandeep Kumar and Arya Singh. The pressure began to tell on Vishnu, who tried hard defending his position than chasing the leader.

Diljith breathed easy from there to finish on top, while Vishnu slipped midway through. Tijil and Sandeep (Chennai) went home with the second and third places respectively.

Tijil, Sandeep and Ashwin Datta further made it sweet for Dark Don clinching the top three slots in that order in the second race.

Bengaluru’s Ruhaan Alva of MSport made it doubly sweet by winning both the races in the JK Tyre Novice Cup with relative ease. If he was able to continuously strike the winning chord it is because of the way he adapts and thinks in the car.

Guwahati’s Jaden R. Pariat (MSport) tried his best to break Ruhaan’s winning streak but had to rest content for the second spot in both races.

The results (provisional): Formula LGB4: Race 2: 1. T.S. Diljith (Dark Don Racing) 23:10.852; 2. Tijil Rao (Dark Don) 23:18.310; 3. A. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don) 23:18.521. Race 3: 1. Tijil Rao 21:34.441; 2. Sandeep Kumar 21:36.264; 3. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don) 21:36.264.

JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 2: 1. Ruhaan Alva (MSport) 13:22.885; 2. Jaden R. Pariat (MSport) 13:23.794; 3. Joel Joseph (DTS Racing) 13:42.994. Race 3: 1. Ruhaan Alva 21:08.051; 2. Jaden Pariat 21:12.389; 3. Gaurav Kochar (Momentum Motorsports) 21:12.949.

JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup: Race 2: 1. Anfal Akdhar (Thrissur) 5:53.042; 3. Allwin Xavier (Thrissur) 5:53.387; 3. Raj Kumar (Coimbatore) 5:55.744.