Deepak, Sarath’s day out

Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) and Sarath Kumar (Team Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) topped the charts in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc and Pro-Stock 165cc categories respectively in the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Saturday.

Starting sixth, Deepak survived some anxious moments at the start before pulling off a comfortable win in the premium Pro-Stock 301-400cc class. Pole sitter Prabhu Arunagiri (Team Alisha Abdullah) and Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) ran into rough weather in the second lap and Deepak cashed in on the chance to win by miles.

“Finishing on top in the first race of the season gives me a good feeling. Hopefully, I need to carry it through for the rest of the season,” said Deepak.

Sarath was a master in the Pro-stock 165cc category. It turned out to be easy for him as Jagan encountered early issues after the chain snapped during the formation lap.

Quick recovery

He had to start from the pit lane, thus giving the edge to Sarath. The Chennai rider, starting sixth on the grid, did not enjoy a great start either but he recovered quickly enough to be on top. After strengthening his position, he rode calm all the way to take the chequered flag.

It was Sarath’s first top finish on the podium in three years. “This win will motivate me for the rest of the season,” he said.

He felt sorry for Jagan. “If he had been around the it would have been a tight fight but I am pleased that he fought back to finish third. K.Y. Ahamed of Team TVS Racing took the second spot.

The results (provisional):

National Championship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Race 1, 10 laps): 1. Deepak Ravi Kumar (TVS Racing) 11:40.315s; 2. K.Y. Ahamed (TVS Racing) 11:41.960; 3. Satyanarayana Raju (Gusto Racing) 11:58.709.

Pro-Stock 165cc (Race 1, 10 laps): 1. Sarath Kumar (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) 12:23.441; 2. K.Y. Ahamed (TVS Racing) 12:26.672; 3. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) 12:27.061.

Stock 165cc (Race 1, 7 laps): 1. S. Vijay (Sparks Racing) 09:29.877; 2. Y. Manoj (Pvt) 09:31.371; 3. Abhimanyu Gautam (Sparks Racing) 09:36.358.

One-Make Championship: Idemitsu Honda Talent Cup (CBR 150) Race 1 (10 laps): 1. Varoon 13:31.952; 2. Lalrinuala Tlau; 3. T. Charan. TVS (Open, RR 310): Race 1 (10 laps): 1. R. Anand (12:17.045); 2. Aravind Ganesh; 3. P.M. Soorya. Novice (RR 200): Race 1 (4 laps): 1. Anish Samson (05:34.808); 2. Y. Manoj; 3. Ullas Santruptnanda.

Girls (RR 200): 1. Lani Zena Fernandez (04:19.084); 2. Nivetha Jessica; 3. Shifa Shabir Ahmed.