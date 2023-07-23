July 23, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Deepak Ravikumar dominated the first round of the MRF-MMSC-FMSCI National car racing championships here this weekend with three wins and two podium finishes in six races as he led a Team Performance Racing sweep in both Indian junior Touring cars and Formula LGB 1300 categories.

Ravikumar shuttled between the two categories barely without a pause to underline his supreme fitness and adaptability to conditions that turned wet on Sunday, which saw persistent light drizzle. He reserved his best for the three Touring cars races that had a combined 17-car grid comprising three categories, the Indian Touring cars, IJTC and Super Stock, winning two races and notching a second-place finish behind team-mate Akkineni Anand Prasad.

The results (provisional, 10 laps except mentioned):

Indian Touring cars (Race-2): 1. Gurunath Meiyappan (19 mins, 53.610 secs); 2. Arjun Balu (19:54.013); 3. Rithvik Thomas (19:58.313, All Race Concepts Motorsports).

Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Arjun Balu (18:25.875); 2. Rithvik Thomas (19:16.427); 3. Gurunath Meiyappan (19:40.365).

Indian Junior Touring cars (Race-2): 1. Deepak Ravikumar (19:31.198); 2. Akkineni Anand Prasad (19:37.062); 3. Hatim Shabbir Jamnagarwala (19:43.329, All Team Performance Racing).

Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Akkineni Anand Prasad (17:59.606); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (18:00.195); 3. Srinivas Teja (18:16.233, Performance Racing).

Super Stock (Race-2): 1. T.S. Diljith (21:09.014, DTS Racing); 2. Yokeswaran (21:24.193, Momentum Motorsports); 3. Jarshan Anand (21:24.775, DB Motorsports).

Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Diljith TS (18:56.803); 2. Justin Singh (19:17.529, Redline Racing); 3. Yokeswaran (19:26.035).

Formula LGB 1300 (Race-3, 8 laps): 1. Deepak Ravikumar (15:26.665, Ahura Racing); 2. Raghul Rangasamy (15:27.719, MSport); 3. Aman Nagdev (15:29.919, MSport).

MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios) (Race-2): 1. Angad Matharoo (23:07.072); 2. Anirudha Arvind (23:44.035); 3. Jaiprashant Venkat (23:45.017, All Redline Racing).

Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Angad Matharoo (19:36.048); 2. Zahan Commissariat (19:43.684); 3. Jaiprashant Venkat (19:45.769).