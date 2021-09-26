Motorsport

Deepak leads a 1-2 finish for Momentum Motorsport

On top: Deepak Ravikumar celebrates his victory in the Formula LGB 1300 race.  

Deepak Ravikumar of Chennai led a brilliant 1-2 finish for Momentum Motorsport along with Bengaluru’s Chirag Ghorpade in the Formula LGB 1300 race in the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2021 at the MMRT here on Saturday.

Shahan Ali Mohsin, the 17-year old from Agra and a multiple National karting champion, snatched the pole in the MRF F1600 category just ahead of Chirag Ghorpade (Bengaluru) and K. Suriya Varadhan from Coimbatore.

In the popular Saloon car category, Coimbatore veteran and defending champion Arjun Balu (Race Concepts), expectedly took the pole followed by the Rayo Racing pair from Hyderabad Anindith Reddy and Jeet Jhabakh.

The results (provisional):

Formula LGB 1300 (Race 1, eight laps): 1. Deepak Ravikumar (Momentum Motorsport, Chennai) 20mins, 04.575secs; 2. Chirag Ghorpade (Momentum Motorsport, Bengaluru) 20:10.045; 3. Amir Sayed (MSport, Kotagiri) 20:12.571.

Qualifying: MRF F1600: 1. Shahan Ali Mohsin (Agra) 01:40.148; 2. Chirag Ghorpade (Bengaluru) 01:40.741; 3. K. Suriya Varadhan (Coimbatore) 01:40.977.

All Saloons: Indian Touring Cars: 1. Arjun Balu (Race Concepts, Coimbatore) 01:50.927; 2. Anindith Reddy (Rayo Racing, Hyderabad) 01:52.329; 3. Jeet Jhabakh (Rayo Racing, Hyderabad) 01:52.592.

Super Stock: 1. Rithvik Thomas (Race Concepts, Bengaluru) 01:58.645; 2. Deepak Ravikumar (Performance Racing, Chennai) 01:58.841; 3. R.P. Raja Rajan (Performance Racing, Chennai) 01:59.433.

Indian Junior Touring Cars: 1. Varun Anekar (Race Concepts, Bengaluru) 01:58.911; 2. K. Srinivas Teja (Performance Racing, Chennai) 02:03.402; 3. Hatim Shabbir Jamnagarwala (Performance Racing, Chennai) 02:05.029.

Volkswagen Polo: 1. Aditya Swaminathan (Bengaluru) 1:56.609; 2. Aiman Sadat (Bangladesh) 1:56.747; 3. Arya Singh (Kolkata) 1:56.993.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2021 4:26:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/motorsport/deepak-leads-a-1-2-finish-for-momentum-motorsport/article36674564.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY