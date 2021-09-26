Deepak leads a 1-2 finish for Momentum Motorsport

Shahan and Arjun take poles in Saloon and MRF F1600 categories respectively

Deepak Ravikumar of Chennai led a brilliant 1-2 finish for Momentum Motorsport along with Bengaluru’s Chirag Ghorpade in the Formula LGB 1300 race in the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2021 at the MMRT here on Saturday.

Shahan Ali Mohsin, the 17-year old from Agra and a multiple National karting champion, snatched the pole in the MRF F1600 category just ahead of Chirag Ghorpade (Bengaluru) and K. Suriya Varadhan from Coimbatore.

In the popular Saloon car category, Coimbatore veteran and defending champion Arjun Balu (Race Concepts), expectedly took the pole followed by the Rayo Racing pair from Hyderabad Anindith Reddy and Jeet Jhabakh.

The results (provisional):

Formula LGB 1300 (Race 1, eight laps): 1. Deepak Ravikumar (Momentum Motorsport, Chennai) 20mins, 04.575secs; 2. Chirag Ghorpade (Momentum Motorsport, Bengaluru) 20:10.045; 3. Amir Sayed (MSport, Kotagiri) 20:12.571.

Qualifying: MRF F1600: 1. Shahan Ali Mohsin (Agra) 01:40.148; 2. Chirag Ghorpade (Bengaluru) 01:40.741; 3. K. Suriya Varadhan (Coimbatore) 01:40.977.

All Saloons: Indian Touring Cars: 1. Arjun Balu (Race Concepts, Coimbatore) 01:50.927; 2. Anindith Reddy (Rayo Racing, Hyderabad) 01:52.329; 3. Jeet Jhabakh (Rayo Racing, Hyderabad) 01:52.592.

Super Stock: 1. Rithvik Thomas (Race Concepts, Bengaluru) 01:58.645; 2. Deepak Ravikumar (Performance Racing, Chennai) 01:58.841; 3. R.P. Raja Rajan (Performance Racing, Chennai) 01:59.433.

Indian Junior Touring Cars: 1. Varun Anekar (Race Concepts, Bengaluru) 01:58.911; 2. K. Srinivas Teja (Performance Racing, Chennai) 02:03.402; 3. Hatim Shabbir Jamnagarwala (Performance Racing, Chennai) 02:05.029.

Volkswagen Polo: 1. Aditya Swaminathan (Bengaluru) 1:56.609; 2. Aiman Sadat (Bangladesh) 1:56.747; 3. Arya Singh (Kolkata) 1:56.993.