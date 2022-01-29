Motorsport

De Vries wins Formula E opener

Formula E World Champion Nyck De Vries. File.   | Photo Credit: AP

Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries started the new season in dominant fashion as he clinched victory in the opening race at the Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia on January 29, with team mate Stoffel Vandoorne making it a one-two for Mercedes.

Dutchman De Vries trailed pole-sitter Vandoorne for the initial stages but moved into the lead after the Belgian missed an attack mode activation loop following a safety-car restart.

"It's a great result for the team to win today and secure the one-two. This is what we have been working towards, so it is a very pleasing start to the weekend," De Vries said after his second straight win in Diriyah.

"Obviously I was a bit fortunate with Stoff missing his attack mode, but at the end of the day it was good from our side in the garage."

Avalanche Andretti's Jake Dennis took third while Sam Bird of Jaguar TCS Racing finished fourth, making it a strong start to the season for the British contingent.

Diriyah is hosting a double-header, with a second night race scheduled for Saturday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2022 10:36:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/motorsport/de-vries-wins-formula-e-opener/article38342984.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY