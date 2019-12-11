David Schumacher to race in MRF Challenge

David Schumacher, son of former F1 driver Ralf, is the latest addition to the MRF Challenge (round two), which moves to the Bahrain International Circuit here, with a total of four races spread over two days — December 13 and 14.

The 18-year-old from Germany, has been in tremendous form in the past year, having emerged rookie champion with eight wins in his category while finishing ninth overall in the 2018 Formula 4 ADAC Championship, followed by fourth overall with four wins in the 2019 Formula 3 Regional European Championship. Japanese-American Reece Ushijima, Sunderamoorthy and Jordanian Manaf Hijjawi are others who would be keen to make a mark.