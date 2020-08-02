FIA Formula 2: Daruvala storms to fourth-place finish

Jehan Daruvala.

SILVERSTONE

02 August 2020 22:41 IST

His best till date in the championship

Jehan Daruvala fought back strongly and stormed to a creditable fourth-place finish in the reverse grid sprint race of the FIA Formula 2 championship here on Sunday. It was his best till date in the championship, and fetched him eight points, taking his tally to 18.

The Indian, part of the Red Bull Racing junior team, started 12th and was stuck there for the first part of the race and despite showing good pace, couldn’t move up the road.

He continued to struggle in getting a good start and failed to gain positions off the line.

However, a late safety car allowed most drivers to pit. On fresh tyres, racing for Carlin, the Indian charged through the field in the last three laps and gained six positions.

On the final lap, he produced a superb move in the penultimate corner on Nikita Mazepin, who won the feature race on Saturday.

“The last two laps were super exciting. The team did a great job with the tyre strategy,” said Daruvala.

“Moving from P12 to P4 in the last few laps and hanging around the outside at Brooklands to pass four cars was good fun. Looking forward to being back here next week.”