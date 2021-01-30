Motorsport

Daruvala soars for Falcons

India's Jehan Daruvala made it to the podium on debut for Indian outfit Mumbai Falcons in the FIA Asian F3 championship in Dubai on Friday.

His teammate Kush Maini had a forgettable race after being hit by another car on the opening lap.

However, Maini clocked the second fastest lap of the race and will therefore start second for race-2 on Saturday.

