Daruvala scores his first points in Formula E at Misano ePrix

April 15, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Chennai:

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala had a breakthrough at the 2024 Misano ePrix Formula E race when he finished ninth and scored his first points in the second race of the double-header weekend on Sunday.

The Indian, driving for Maserati MSG Racing, has had a tough start to his Formula E career, failing to score points in the first four rounds of the season.

“It feels nice to have my first points for the team, especially at our home race,” said Daruvala in a media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster for Formula E in India.

“I had a good pace throughout the weekend, and I would like to continue this in the upcoming weekends.”

Regarding the transition from F2 to Formula E, Daruvala said, “Formula E is the most competitive field in terms of drivers. Qualifying is not much different as you still have to drive the car flat out. But in the race, every weekend is different and challenging.”

“It is mentally tiring, and this is where I am still learning. How can one manage energy as much as possible, move through the field, or defend a position? This is where the biggest learning curve is for me.”

Formula E cars demand a different driving style from Formula 2, and the Indian feels he is getting better at it in this area.

“In F2, when you are looking to save tyres, you don’t try to push too much in the corners and want to be fast down the straights. You don’t want to slide the car into high-speed corners, but in FE, to be efficient, you have to be super quick through corners and coast on the straights,” explained Daruvala.

Though he has shown glimpses of pace, especially in qualifying, it has been more challenging in the races, where energy-saving plays a crucial factor. But the 25-year-old feels the points finish after starting 21st can help turn his fortunes around.

“At times, I have made small mistakes in qualifying that have had big consequences, starting down way behind. I need to keep working hard, as there is much to learn. But this result will give me the confidence to fight for points regularly moving forward,” said Daruvala.

