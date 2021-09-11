Daruvala dominates second Sprint Race of FIA Formula 2 championship

11 September 2021 22:14 IST

This is his second victory in F2

India’s Jehan Daruvala produced a composed performance to take a dominant win in the second Sprint Race of the FIA Formula 2 championship in Monza here on Saturday. The Red Bull Racing junior driver started second and took the lead into the first corner from David Beckmann and built a small lead ahead of the rest of the pack.

After a couple of laps under Virtual Safety Car, racing resumed on lap five and from there on Daruvala, driving for Carlin, was in total control. He slowly built up his lead and took the chequered flag six seconds ahead of Bent Viscaal and Robert Shwartzman.

This is Daruvala’s second win in F2 after his Sprint Race win in Bahrain last year. Daruvala on Friday missed out on pole by just 0.041s and will start second in Sunday’s feature race.

Earlier, he started and finished ninth in the first sprint race that gave him a second-place start for the second. The win moves him to eighth in the championship with 71 points.

Daruvala said, “I think that a win was long overdue this season, so I am very happy. This weekend has been good so far, I’ve been consistently quick. I think we deserved the win, hopefully, I can repeat it tomorrow.”