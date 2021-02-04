Daruvala creates history

Chennai

India’s top racer Jehan Daruvala created history in the Formula 3 Asian Championship, scoring a breakthrough victory for Mumbai Falcons, an all Indian-outfit, in Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening.

He started from pole and led every lap to comfortably win the first race at the second round of the continent’s premier championship.

The Mumbai Falcons racer had a good start from first but Isack Hadjar managed to pull alongside Jehan before braking into the first corner. Jehan out-braked Hadjar and held his lead exiting the corner.

Later, Guanyu Zhou was on a charge and overtook Hadjar and reduced the gap to Jehan to under 0.7 seconds.

But the Indian reeled off a series of quick laps to increase his lead to three seconds before posting the fastest lap of the race which gives him pole position for race two on Friday.