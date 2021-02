On a roll: Daruvala and Falcons finished on top again. Special Arrangement.

ABU DHABI

05 February 2021 22:51 IST

Mumbai Falcons and Jehan Daruvala continued their winning spree with a second consecutive victory in the Asian Formula 3 Championship on Friday.

Daruvala fought tooth and nail to win race two and also completed a hat-trick of podiums to finish second in the third race to move into the championship lead.

Advertising

Advertising