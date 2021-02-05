Motorsport

Daruvala and Falcons win again

On a roll: Daruvala and Falcons finished on top again. Special Arrangement.  

Mumbai Falcons and Jehan Daruvala continued their winning spree with a second consecutive victory in the Asian Formula 3 Championship on Friday.

Daruvala fought tooth and nail to win race two and also completed a hat-trick of podiums to finish second in the third race to move into the championship lead.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2021 10:53:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/motorsport/daruvala-and-falcons-win-again/article33762864.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY