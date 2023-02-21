HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Ferrari
Premium

On February 20, 125 years ago, the legendary Enzo Ferrari was born. A quiz on the man and the iconic brand that he created

February 21, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST

V V Ramanan
Motor racing-Ferrari SF23 Formula One car.
1 / 8 | Ferrari was founded by Enzo in 1939 as the Auto Avio Costruzioni from the racing division of which famous automobile brand?

Answer : Alfa Romeo
