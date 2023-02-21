Daily Quiz | On Ferrari

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /8 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 8 | Ferrari was founded by Enzo in 1939 as the Auto Avio Costruzioni from the racing division of which famous automobile brand? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Alfa Romeo SHOW ANSWER

2 / 8 | The 1947 125S is considered the first Ferrari “civilians” could purchase. How many were manufactured initially? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Two SHOW ANSWER

3 / 8 | Connect ‘Cavallino Rampante’ and Count Francesco Baracca to the legend of Ferrari. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Cavallino Rampante’ is Italian for ‘prancing horse’, which was originally the symbol of Baracca, a legendary flying ace SHOW ANSWER

4 / 8 | Scuderia Ferrari is the old surviving and most successful Formula One team. When did it start competing and who was its first driver to win an F1 race? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1950 and José Froilán González SHOW ANSWER

5 / 8 | Apart from the public’s 67.09% and Pierro Ferrari’s 10% ownership, which company founded by Giovanni Agnelli (of Fiat fame) owns 22.91% of the iconic car maker? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Exor SHOW ANSWER

6 / 8 | Which F1 legend is the team’s most successful driver with five consecutive drivers’ titles and 72 Grands Prix for the team? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Michael Schumacher SHOW ANSWER

7 / 8 | In which Asian city is the Ferrari World theme park that is said to have the world’s fastest roller coaster? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dubai SHOW ANSWER