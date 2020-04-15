COVID-19 has made us realise how fragile life is, says Gill

India’s celebrated driver Gaurav Gill has seen the best and worst during his two-decade career in racing and rallying, but COVID-19 is something that has shaken him to the roots.

“This is something shocking. We used to see such things only in movies but now we are experiencing this in real life. The pandemic has made us all realise how fragile our lives are,” Gill told The Hindu from New Delhi on Wednesday.

The three-time APRC champion believes that the earth is healing itself. “We burn so much of fuel and rubber and it’s time we understand that, and learn to respect nature and everything around us,” he said.

The Arjuna awardee revealed that he was focusing on the World championship races in Mexico and Argentina and the upcoming INRC season when things took a sudden turn. “I wanted to get some testing done at Coimbatore but couldn’t do it because of the lockdown. I feel sad to see mankind suffering,” said Gill.

He spends a lot of time doing innovative workouts with the limited equipment he possesses. “That’s not all. I teach my young ones (Aryan and Veer) as the online schooling has started for them.”

Gill said he also plays rally games and soccer with his boys. “I believe in physical activity and don’t want them to become couch potatoes,” he said.

Is it only family time now? “Not really. I am taking my rally school online. I am also starting an online consultation programme later this week. People who engage with me will be given expert advice on how to drive, be safe in the car and much more.”

The challenge

Gill has a tricky assignment ahead of him. His wife, a doctor, has challenged him to make a cheese cake for their eldest son’s (Aryan) birthday on Thursday (April 16).

“I can cook and bake a bit, but I will get some quick tips from my mother as she is a baking expert. I hope to win this one,” he signed off.