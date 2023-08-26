Tijil, Arya win a race each in Formula LGB4 class on day one

August 26, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Coimbatore

Tijil Rao and Arya Singh, both of Dark Don Racing, won a race each in the premier Formula LGB4 class in the season’s opening round of the 26th JK Tyre National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Saturday.

It was wheel-to wheel racing and the lead kept changing hands in the opening race. Tijil chose the right moment in the final lap to overtake his teammate Arya for the top spot on the podium in the first race. The duo’s battle continued and Arya got the better off Tijil in the second race.

It could have been a clean sweep for Dark Don Racing, as in the first race, had not the safety car come on.

“It was very close and with the safety car coming in, the last lap made it all the more interesting. It’s okay I did not complete a double. I am happy that Arya won,” said Tijil.

“I am pleased with the race result. The pace was there and before the safety car’s arrival it was pretty much done and dusted. At the end, it was a good race and that’s what we all want,” said Arya.

Arjun Nair of Momentum Motorsports scored a double, winning both the races in the JK Tyre Novice Cup.

The results (provisional, day one):

Formula LGB4: Race 1: 1. Tijil Rao (Dark Don Racing) 23:21:171; 2. Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) 23:21:369; 3. T.S. Diljith (Dark Don Racing) 23:21:586. Race 2: 1. Arya 22:28.087; 2. Tijil 22:28.370; 3. Viswas Vijayaraj (Ahura Racing) 22:31.297.

JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Arjun Nair (Momentum Motorsports) 13:23:275; 2. Neythan McPherson (Momentum Motorsports) 13:24:517; 3. 3. Joel Joseph (DTS Racing) 13:27:272. Race 2: 1. Arjun 13:41.982; 2. Saishiva Sankaran (MSport) 13:47.537; 3. M. Abhay (MSport) 13:48.318.

JK Tyre RE Continental Cup: 1. R. Anand 14:53.242; 2. Md. Samrul Zubair 14:53.806; 3. Abhishek Vasudev 14:54.196.