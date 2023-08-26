HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tijil, Arya win a race each in Formula LGB4 class on day one

Tijil chose the right moment in the final lap to overtake his teammate Arya for the top spot on the podium in the first race

August 26, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Coimbatore

Rayan Rozario
Tough fight: Tijil and Arya with Dark Don Racing Team Principal Afsar Riyaz.

Tough fight: Tijil and Arya with Dark Don Racing Team Principal Afsar Riyaz. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tijil Rao and Arya Singh, both of Dark Don Racing, won a race each in the premier Formula LGB4 class in the season’s opening round of the 26th JK Tyre National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Saturday.

It was wheel-to wheel racing and the lead kept changing hands in the opening race. Tijil chose the right moment in the final lap to overtake his teammate Arya for the top spot on the podium in the first race. The duo’s battle continued and Arya got the better off Tijil in the second race.

It could have been a clean sweep for Dark Don Racing, as in the first race, had not the safety car come on.

“It was very close and with the safety car coming in, the last lap made it all the more interesting. It’s okay I did not complete a double. I am happy that Arya won,” said Tijil.

“I am pleased with the race result. The pace was there and before the safety car’s arrival it was pretty much done and dusted. At the end, it was a good race and that’s what we all want,” said Arya.

Arjun Nair of Momentum Motorsports scored a double, winning both the races in the JK Tyre Novice Cup.

The results (provisional, day one):

Formula LGB4: Race 1: 1. Tijil Rao (Dark Don Racing) 23:21:171; 2. Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) 23:21:369; 3. T.S. Diljith (Dark Don Racing) 23:21:586. Race 2: 1. Arya 22:28.087; 2. Tijil 22:28.370; 3. Viswas Vijayaraj (Ahura Racing) 22:31.297.

JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Arjun Nair (Momentum Motorsports) 13:23:275; 2. Neythan McPherson (Momentum Motorsports) 13:24:517; 3. 3. Joel Joseph (DTS Racing) 13:27:272. Race 2: 1. Arjun 13:41.982; 2. Saishiva Sankaran (MSport) 13:47.537; 3. M. Abhay (MSport) 13:48.318.

JK Tyre RE Continental Cup: 1. R. Anand 14:53.242; 2. Md. Samrul Zubair 14:53.806; 3. Abhishek Vasudev 14:54.196.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.