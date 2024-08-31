Chennai’s night street race a shot in the arm for Indian motorsports

This weekend will be a very special one in the history of motorsports in India. Tamil Nadu has always been a pioneer in motorsports, producing both of India’s Formula One drivers (Karun Chandhok and myself). It is set to play a more significant role in India’s growth on the global motorsports stage by hosting the country’s first night race in Chennai.

Under the visionary leadership of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the dynamic Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has initiated this formidable undertaking — a night street race with rounds of the Indian Formula 4 Championship and the Indian Racing League. This initiative will provide a crucial platform for the Indian drivers to compete on an international platform, helping them sharpen their skills and gain invaluable experience without having to venture overseas. The event will not only uplift Indian motorsports but also position Tamil Nadu as a hub for high-level racing. Since the State is the epicentre of the automotive sector, these two enterprises (manufacturing and racing) will complement each other

That Chennai will be hosting the race is even more special as it is referred to as the ‘Detroit of South Asia’. The city boasts of a rich automotive heritage and is home to renowned brands like Hyundai, Renault Nissan, Mahindra, Yamaha and Bharat Benz.

Like the Macau Grand Prix , I am confident that this night race will grow in significance in the motorsports world and inspire our young racers to greater glory. I have driven at Macau and Monaco several times, and I know how challenging a street race can be. Most of the Indian drivers do not have much, or any, experience on street circuits and will have to work their way towards lap times. They must let the track come to them, learning lap-by-lap and the Chennai street circuit will be a game-changer in this regard. A few international drivers will have an advantage as they can use their street racing experience.

The other critical factors will be the circuit and the weather. It is quite hot in Chennai at this time of the year and that heat tends to settle in during a street race unlike a traditional track where the heat has space to dissipate. The drivers will have to follow a good hydration protocol so that they are in peak physical shape to handle the mental and physical stress they will face.

The night street race initiative reflects the State’s commitment to cultivating a vibrant motorsports culture, and will inspire the NextGen racing drivers, engineers and race mechanics. Hosting such races will also attract a diverse array of international visitors, including fans, teams, sponsors and media personnel.

Sporting events like these also generate employment opportunities across various sectors — event management, security, hospitality and more — and contribute to economic growth.

Typically, when a city hosts a race, there will be a huge impact on tourism due to the added publicity it will get. One can expect a combined boost in direct and indirect incomes once the race becomes an annual feature. Tamil Nadu is well positioned in motorsports, with existing circuits in Chennai and Coimbatore, and another one coming up in Coimbatore.

I will be attending the races this weekend and hope to see the fans attend the event in large numbers.

(The author is India’s first Formula one driver)