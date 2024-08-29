ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai gears up for India’s first-ever night street race

Published - August 29, 2024 03:56 am IST

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Chennai has long been considered the cradle of motorsports in India. This weekend will see the city add another feather to its motorsports hat when it hosts the country’s first-ever night street race.

The Government of Tamil Nadu, through the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), will conduct the second round of the Indian Racing Festival on August 31 and September 1 at the 3.5-km Chennai Formula Racing Circuit. Designed around the Island Grounds, cars will race in the anti-clockwise direction along some of the city’s major landmarks — Victory War Memorial, Napier Bridge, Swami Sivananda Salai and Anna Salai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bustling stretch, alongside the iconic Marina Beach, is a beehive of activity as the finishing touches are being given to the circuit. The catch-fences and barriers are in place while the grandstands for spectators are getting ready, with the seating area decked in the colours of the national flag.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

One of the spectator grandstands will be on Anna Salai (near Muthuswami Bridge). Sivananda Salai will have four grandstands while the Island Grounds will have three lounges.

Free practice and qualifying sessions will be held on Saturday for the Indian Racing League (IRL), F4 Indian Championship and the JK Formula LGB 4 categories. Racing action will start at 4.05 p.m. on Sunday, with two races scheduled in each of the JK FLGB 4, F4 and IRL categories. The F4 and IRL events will be timed races, lasting 25 minutes plus one lap.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

motor racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US