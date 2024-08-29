GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai gears up for India’s first-ever night street race

Published - August 29, 2024 03:56 am IST

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

Chennai Chennai has long been considered the cradle of motorsports in India. This weekend will see the city add another feather to its motorsports hat when it hosts the country’s first-ever night street race.

The Government of Tamil Nadu, through the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), will conduct the second round of the Indian Racing Festival on August 31 and September 1 at the 3.5-km Chennai Formula Racing Circuit. Designed around the Island Grounds, cars will race in the anti-clockwise direction along some of the city’s major landmarks — Victory War Memorial, Napier Bridge, Swami Sivananda Salai and Anna Salai.

The bustling stretch, alongside the iconic Marina Beach, is a beehive of activity as the finishing touches are being given to the circuit. The catch-fences and barriers are in place while the grandstands for spectators are getting ready, with the seating area decked in the colours of the national flag.

One of the spectator grandstands will be on Anna Salai (near Muthuswami Bridge). Sivananda Salai will have four grandstands while the Island Grounds will have three lounges.

Free practice and qualifying sessions will be held on Saturday for the Indian Racing League (IRL), F4 Indian Championship and the JK Formula LGB 4 categories. Racing action will start at 4.05 p.m. on Sunday, with two races scheduled in each of the JK FLGB 4, F4 and IRL categories. The F4 and IRL events will be timed races, lasting 25 minutes plus one lap.

Related Topics

motor racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.