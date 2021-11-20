Can Vishnu Prasad light up the track yet again?

After a stellar show in the season’s opening round last month, Vishnu Prasad of Team MSport will look to carry his good form into the second round of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship which begins at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Saturday.

The right balance

The 34-year-old from Chennai heads the premier Formula LGB4 championship standings with 21 points. Vishnu loves to go flat out from lights to flag, but a slip-up may prove costly. He knows that well and will look to race with a mix of caution and aggression.

Bengaluru’s Sohil Shah is just six points behind his teammate. He will be keen to press the pedal hard from here. Kottayam’s Amir Sayed (Ahura Racing), who made a clean sweep in the Novice class last season, is beginning to find his form.

Big boys

The big boys of Dark Don Racing such as A. Sandeep Kumar and Ashwin Datta (both Chennai) and T.S. Diljith (Thrissur) are equally fit and capable of pulling off upsets.

Anish Damodar Shetty (Hubli) and Allwin Xavir (Thrissur) also showed off their might in the JK Tyre Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, which made its debut in the opening round.

After having had a good test and racing time with the heavy bikes last month, the duo will look to go full throtttle. And, that’s going to add to the excitement for the spectators.

Ruhaan sitting pretty

Ruhaan Alva of Bengaluru is the lad to beat in the JK Tyre Novice Cup. He showed signs of great class on both days in the opener and has a good chance to finish on top again.

There will be three races each of the JK Tyre FLGB4 & JK Tyre Novice Cup and, two of the JK Tyre presents RE Continental GT Cup over the weekend.