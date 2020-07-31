Motorsport

British Grand Prix | Lance Stroll emerges the fastest

Setting the pace: Racing Point’s Lance Stroll speeding around the Silverstone circuit

Setting the pace: Racing Point’s Lance Stroll speeding around the Silverstone circuit   | Photo Credit: POOL

Hulkenberg replaces Perez after the latter tests positive

Canadian Lance Stroll led the way for Mercedes-lookalikes Racing Point in the British Grand Prix practice on Friday while Red Bull’s Alex Albon crashed and brought out red flags.

Nico Hulkenberg meanwhile signed on as a stand-in teammate for Stroll after Mexican Sergio Perez tested positive for COVID-19.

The team owner’s son lapped the former World War Two airfield with a best time of one minute 27.274 seconds — marginally quicker than Max Verstappen’s best effort of the morning for Red Bull.

Verstappen, whose team mate Albon crashed at Stowe in the afternoon but still ended up second overall, managed a 1:27.422 in a sizzlingly hot opening session when Stroll was third fastest.

Hulkenberg, back for what may be two races, looked like he’d never been away after lapping ninth and seventh fastest respectively for a team whose car is subject to an ongoing protest over its legality.

Lewis Hamilton was second and fifth in the sessions run in front of empty grandstands.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2020 10:15:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/motorsport/british-grand-prix-lance-stroll-emerges-the-fastest/article32243044.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY