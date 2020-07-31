British Grand Prix | Lance Stroll emerges the fastest

Canadian Lance Stroll led the way for Mercedes-lookalikes Racing Point in the British Grand Prix practice on Friday while Red Bull’s Alex Albon crashed and brought out red flags.
Nico Hulkenberg meanwhile signed on as a stand-in teammate for Stroll after Mexican Sergio Perez tested positive for COVID-19.
The team owner’s son lapped the former World War Two airfield with a best time of one minute 27.274 seconds — marginally quicker than Max Verstappen’s best effort of the morning for Red Bull.
Verstappen, whose team mate Albon crashed at Stowe in the afternoon but still ended up second overall, managed a 1:27.422 in a sizzlingly hot opening session when Stroll was third fastest.
Hulkenberg, back for what may be two races, looked like he’d never been away after lapping ninth and seventh fastest respectively for a team whose car is subject to an ongoing protest over its legality.
Lewis Hamilton was second and fifth in the sessions run in front of empty grandstands.
