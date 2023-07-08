ADVERTISEMENT

British GP 2023 | Verstappen secures pole position for fifth race in a row

July 08, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - SILVERSTONE (England)

Verstappen's team mate and closest title rival Sergio Perez qualified only 16th, the fifth race in a row that the Mexican has failed to reach the top 10 shootout

Reuters

Max Verstappen (right) of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the garage during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 08, 2023, in Northampton, England. Verstappen took his fifth pole position in a row at the British Grand Prix on Saturday, with McLaren’s home hero Lando Norris joining Red Bull’s runaway Formula One leader on the front row. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Max Verstappen took his fifth pole position in a row at the British Grand Prix on Saturday, with McLaren's home hero Lando Norris joining Red Bull's runaway Formula One leader on the front row.

McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri qualified third fastest, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the second row.

Verstappen's teammate and closest title rival Sergio Perez qualified only 16th, the fifth race in a row that the Mexican has failed to reach the top 10 shootout.

Perez is already 81 points behind Verstappen after nine races this season, all won by Red Bull.

